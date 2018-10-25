Will Addison starts in midfield for Ulster’s duel with Dragons

Ireland Sevens flyer Robert Baloucoune will make provincial debut on the wing in Belfast

Will Addison will wear the number 13 jersey as Ulster take on the Dragson in Belfast. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ulster v Dragons, Friday October 26th, Kingspan Stadium (7.55pm kick-off, eirSport)

New Ireland call-up Will Addison will start in midfield for Ulster in Friday night’s Pro14 clash against the Dragons in Belfast.

And there is a full Ulster debut for academy product and Ireland Sevens flyer Robert Baloucoune, who will start on one wing - with the returning Henry Speight on the other. Fullback Michael Lowry completes the back three.

Addison is joined in the centre by Stuart McCloskey with Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips in the halfbacks.

Rory Best will start at hooker with Marty Moore and Eric O’Sullivan - another academy graduate - at prop.

Iain Henderson is joined by Kieran Treadwell at lock, with Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee in the backrow.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, H Speight; J McPhillips, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, R Best (C), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, G Jones, J Stewart, A Kernohan, C Gilroy.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Daf Howells, Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage, Will Talbot-Davies; Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard (C), Lloyd Fairbrother; Matthew Screech, Lewis Evans; Huw Taylor, Nic Cudd, Harrison Keddie. Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Aaron Jarvis, Ryan Bevington, Joe Davies, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Jack Dixon, Zane Kirchner.

