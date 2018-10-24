Ian McKinley in line to play against Ireland in Chicago

Former Leinster outhalf named on bench for game at Soldier Field
Ian McKinley is in line to play for Italy against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago after being named on the replacements bench. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Ian McKinley is in line to play for Italy against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago after being named on the replacements bench. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

 

Former Leinster player Ian McKinley is in line to play against Ireland for Italy after he was named on the bench for Saturday week’s match at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 28-year-old from Dublin made his Italy debut against Fiji last year, and also featured in autumn Tests against South Africa and Argentina.

The Benetton outhalf, who qualifies for Italy on residency grounds, retired from rugby in 2011 after losing the sight in his left eye following an accident playing for UCD in the All-Ireland League. He returned to action three years later using specially-manufactured goggles.

Centre Michele Campagnaro will captain an inexperienced Italian selection for the game.

Italy coach Conor O’Shea has handed Campagnaro the captaincy for the first time as number eight Sergio Parisse is among several front-line players not involved in the matchday 23.

Zebre flanker Johan Meyer will make his Test debut and there are also starts for the likes of Benetton fullback Luca Sperandio and Zebre number eight Renato Giammarioli.

ITALY (v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago, 3pm, 8pm Irish time): L Sperandio; M Bellini, M Campagnaro (capt), L Morisi, G Bisegni; C Canna, T Tebaldi; N Quaglio, L Bigi, T Pasquali; M Fuser, G Biagi; J Meyer, A Steyn, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: O Fabiani, C Traore, J Zilocchi, M Lazzaroni, F Ruzza, J Tuivatti, G Palazzani, I McKinley.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.