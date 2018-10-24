Danny Cipriani receives three-week suspension for high tackle

Gloucester outhalf Danny Cipriani has been suspended for three weeks for his high tackle on Munster centre Rory Scannell in last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game in Thomond Park.

Cipriani was sent off by referee Alexandre Ruiz in the 29th minute of the game after his shoulder connected with Scannell’s face.

He faced a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday, where he gave evidence along with Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan.

The committee upheld the red card decision and found that the act of foul play was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and selected six weeks as the appropriate entry point.

There were no aggravating factors and due to the player’s clear disciplinary record and his timely expression of remorse, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum allowable of 50 per cent before imposing a three-week suspension.

Cipriani is free to play from Monday, November 12th.

Meanwhile, Toulouse backrow Jerome Kaino has appealed the five-week suspension for his high hit on Bath centre Jamie Roberts in the first round of European matches.

Toulouse prop Lucas Pointud will also appeal his four-week ban for a shoulder to the head of Bath prop Nathan Catt in the same game.

Both appeals will be heard in Paris on Thursday.