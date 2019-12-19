Seán Cronin returns to Leinster lineup to face Ulster

Pro 14: Leinster v Ulster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Friday. Venue: RDS. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Seán Cronin will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster when he lines out in their clash with Ulster tomorrow.

Cronin suffered a neck injury during Ireland’s pool stage at the Rugby World Cup in October and has been out since but his return will be another welcome boost for Leinster who are looking to make it eight wins from eight in the Pro14 this season.

Tommy O’Brien, who has five caps for the Ireland under-20s while also playing for Leinster ‘A’ and UCD will make his debut at centre.

He will be joined by Robbie Henshaw in the number 12 jersey while the back three sees Rob Kearney start at full back, with Fergus McFadden and Cian Kelleher on the right and left wing respectively.

In the half backs Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Harry Byrne who makes his second start for the team having also started against the Dragons last month.

In the pack, Cronin is back at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Andrew Porter either side of him.

Scott Fardy captains the side from the second row with Josh Murphy alongside him.

Finally, the back row sees Will Connors at blindside, Scott Penny at openside and Max Deegan at number eight.

For Ulster, Alan O’Connor is set to make his 100th appearance as he captains a much-changed side from that which recorded a bonus-point victory against Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop last Friday.

In the back three, Rob Lyttle makes his return, this time to the fullback position. He will be joined by Craig Gilroy and Angus Kernohan on the right and left wings. Matt Faddes makes a positional switch to outside centre and will pair up with Angus Curtis in midfield. Bill Johnston will make his fourth start of the season at outhalf, and David Shanahan gets the starting berth at scrumhalf.

In the pack, Andrew Warwick, Adam McBurney and Tom O’Toole make up the starting front row. In the second row, O’Connor will be joined by his brother David, who will be making his first start for Ulster. Matthew Rea and Nick Timoney have been selected to start on the flanks, with Greg Jones completing the base of the scrum.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Tommy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Cian Kelleher; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter; Scott Fardy (C); Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Scott Penny, Max Deegan. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Cian Healy, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Josh van der Flier, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Conor O’Brien.

ULSTER: Rob Lyttle; Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan; Bill Johnston, David Shanahan; Andrew Warwick, Adam McBurney, Tom O’Toole; David O’Connor, Alan O’Connor (C); Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney, Greg Jones. Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Jack Regan, Azur Allison, Jonny Stewart, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU).