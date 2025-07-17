Outsourcing company YourTeam to create 50 jobs at its Irish base

Outsourcing company YourTeam is to expand its Irish business over the next two years with the creation of 50 jobs at its base in Dublin.

YourTeam sources employees in India and The Philippines to help fill shortages of positions in Ireland.

The new jobs will be in sales and advertising, marketing, operations and administration. Recruitment for the positions in Ireland is already underway.

The company currently employs 10 people at its Irish headquarters with an additional 250 based in its offices overseas.

YourTeam CEO Niresh Moodley said: “There has been a strong demand for our services since we set up the business in 2022 and the plan is to grow YourTeam to five times its size by 2027.

“This will mean an additional 1,250 highly skilled and trained workers off-shore and 50 people here in Ireland.”

He added: “Ireland is currently experiencing full employment, which is great, but it means that some companies are finding it extremely difficult to get staff.

“We source great talent in other countries to match the skills and experience required by our clients. This allows Irish companies to hire highly skilled workers which will help to grow and develop their business.”