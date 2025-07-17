Business

Outsourcing company YourTeam to create 50 jobs at its Irish base

New jobs will be in sales and advertising, marketing, operations and administration

Niresh Moodley, CEO of YourTeam.
Niresh Moodley, CEO of YourTeam.
Colin Gleeson
Thu Jul 17 2025 - 10:21

Outsourcing company YourTeam is to expand its Irish business over the next two years with the creation of 50 jobs at its base in Dublin.

YourTeam sources employees in India and The Philippines to help fill shortages of positions in Ireland.

The new jobs will be in sales and advertising, marketing, operations and administration. Recruitment for the positions in Ireland is already underway.

The company currently employs 10 people at its Irish headquarters with an additional 250 based in its offices overseas.

READ MORE

I was the first pregnant senior manager in the organisation. My employers were shocked

Trump threatens pharma tariffs and the challenge to digital serfdom

Trump pulls back on firing Powell, again

Meet Glitch, the AI platform helping small firms master big ads

YourTeam CEO Niresh Moodley said: “There has been a strong demand for our services since we set up the business in 2022 and the plan is to grow YourTeam to five times its size by 2027.

“This will mean an additional 1,250 highly skilled and trained workers off-shore and 50 people here in Ireland.”

He added: “Ireland is currently experiencing full employment, which is great, but it means that some companies are finding it extremely difficult to get staff.

“We source great talent in other countries to match the skills and experience required by our clients. This allows Irish companies to hire highly skilled workers which will help to grow and develop their business.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning