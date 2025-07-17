Lions First Test: Farrell names eight Irish players in team to face Australia

Lions head coach Andy Farrell has eight Irish players in his team to face Australia. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Eight Irish players have been named by Andy Farrell in the British and Irish Lions starting XV for Saturday’s First Test against Australia in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish.

There are also another three on the bench, although there is no place for Josh van der Flier.

As expected, Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with James Lowe on the left wing and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf. As well as Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, an ever-present in the last two Test series, there is Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan at number eight and Tadhg Beirne at blindside flanker.

Conan was an ever-present in the last series, while Beirne was a replacement in the first two Tests.

Ronan Kelleher, who wasn’t afforded a minute’s action four years ago, will make his Lions Test debut off the bench, which also includes Andrew Porter, who missed out on the South African tour due to injury, and Bundee Aki. Having started the Third Test four years ago, a little surprisingly the Connacht centre loses out to Sione Tuipulotu.

He is accompanied by Glasgow midfield partner Huw Jones, in the enforced absence of Garry Ringrose, and outhalf Finn Russell, while in addition to Tommy Freeman, there are three English forwards: Ellis Genge, captain Maro Itoje and Tom Curry.

Despite starting only one game on this tour at openside, Curry is another of the four forwards who also started the Third Test in South Africa and thus preferred to van der Flier and the sole Welsh squad member, Jack Morgan, which means the Lions will be without Welsh representation in a Test for the first time since the 19th century.

The bench is completed by five English players, namely Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: H Keenan (Ireland); T Freeman (England), H Jones (Scotland), S Tuipulotu (Scotland), J Lowe (Ireland); F Russell (Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Ireland); E Genge (England), D Sheehan (Ireland), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England) – captain, J McCarthy (Ireland); T Beirne (Ireland), T Curry (England), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Ireland), A Porter (Ireland), W Stuart (England), O Chessum (England), B Earl (England), A Mitchell (England), M Smith (England), B Aki (Ireland)