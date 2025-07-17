Lions Tour

Lions First Test: Farrell names eight Irish players in team to face Australia

A further three Irish players are on the bench, but there is no place for Josh van der Flier

Lions head coach Andy Farrell has eight Irish players in his team to face Australia. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Lions head coach Andy Farrell has eight Irish players in his team to face Australia. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Gerry Thornley in Brisbane
Thu Jul 17 2025 - 07:08

Eight Irish players have been named by Andy Farrell in the British and Irish Lions starting XV for Saturday’s First Test against Australia in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish.

There are also another three on the bench, although there is no place for Josh van der Flier.

As expected, Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with James Lowe on the left wing and Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf. As well as Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, an ever-present in the last two Test series, there is Joe McCarthy, Jack Conan at number eight and Tadhg Beirne at blindside flanker.

Conan was an ever-present in the last series, while Beirne was a replacement in the first two Tests.

READ MORE

Have your say: What’s your favourite Lions memory?

Lions First Test: Schmidt names Reds outhalf Tom Lynagh (22) in gamble for Australia

Joe Schmidt’s masterplan - how former Ireland boss might attack former apprentice Andy Farrell

Dan Sheehan: ‘The way rugby has evolved, every team should be better than the last’

Ronan Kelleher, who wasn’t afforded a minute’s action four years ago, will make his Lions Test debut off the bench, which also includes Andrew Porter, who missed out on the South African tour due to injury, and Bundee Aki. Having started the Third Test four years ago, a little surprisingly the Connacht centre loses out to Sione Tuipulotu.

He is accompanied by Glasgow midfield partner Huw Jones, in the enforced absence of Garry Ringrose, and outhalf Finn Russell, while in addition to Tommy Freeman, there are three English forwards: Ellis Genge, captain Maro Itoje and Tom Curry.

Despite starting only one game on this tour at openside, Curry is another of the four forwards who also started the Third Test in South Africa and thus preferred to van der Flier and the sole Welsh squad member, Jack Morgan, which means the Lions will be without Welsh representation in a Test for the first time since the 19th century.

The bench is completed by five English players, namely Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: H Keenan (Ireland); T Freeman (England), H Jones (Scotland), S Tuipulotu (Scotland), J Lowe (Ireland); F Russell (Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Ireland); E Genge (England), D Sheehan (Ireland), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England) – captain, J McCarthy (Ireland); T Beirne (Ireland), T Curry (England), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Ireland), A Porter (Ireland), W Stuart (England), O Chessum (England), B Earl (England), A Mitchell (England), M Smith (England), B Aki (Ireland)

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley