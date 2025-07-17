The Open Day One: Live updates from Royal Portrush

Leaderboard

-2 N Hojgaard (7)

-1 Mickelson (4), McKibbin (7), JS Olesen (4), D Johnson (2), Herbert (1)

Irish selected:

E Clarke (2)

+1 Harrington (7)

Birdie putt at the second for Clarke, but he just leaves it to the left with his putt. A slight breeze at Portrush but relatively benign conditions and the calm before the expected storm early on. Conditions are very scoreable.

Harrington got off to a bright start with a birdie on the first hole, but it’s been harder for him since. Two bogeys followed on three and four before three pars leave him on +1 after seven holes.

McKibbin just made the first eagle of the day to move to -1, just one shot behind the early leader Nicolai Hojgaard.

Former champion Darren Clarke has parred the opening hole.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Open Championship from Royal Portrush, only the third Major ever to be hosted on the island of Ireland. Last time out here, Shane Lowry created one of the greatest weeks in Irish sporting history by winning the Claret Jug in 2019. He would love to do it again and he tees off at 10.09am. Already on the course are Pádraig Harrington (who hit the opening tee shot), Tom McKibbin and Darren Clarke. Lowry tees off in the marquee group of the morning with world number one Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa at 10.09am.

Later, Rory McIlroy continues the home charge when he tees off with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas at 3.10pm. The whole of Northern Ireland will be watching that one. By that stage, Mary Hannigan will be joining the blog to give you updates, but for now, it’s myself to bring you through the morning action, as soon as I get set up.

