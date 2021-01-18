Ringrose and Lowe return to Leinster fray after injuries

Seán Cronin has recovered from knee problem and will be available to face Munster

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose suffered a jaw injury in last monht’s Champions Cup match against Northampton. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Garry Ringrose and James Lowe are edging towards a return to competitive action ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Munster at Thomond Park.

Ringrose (jaw) is due to return to training this week but Leinster clarified in a squad injury update that the centre “will require further assessment this week,” a state of affairs that also applies to Lowe, who is rehabilitating a groin issue.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen was able to confirm that hooker Seán Cronin has recovered from a knee problem while outhalf-cum-centre Ciarán Frawley has overcome a hamstring injury; both are “expected to train as normal this week,” and will therefore be available for selection for the Munster game.

There was no new injury updates on Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder), Scott Penny (neck), Conor O’Brien (knee), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Max Deegan (knee), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

