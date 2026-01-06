Man due in court in connection with death of Donegal businessman Stephen McCahill

Stephen McCahill at his Corner House pub, Ardara, Co Donegal in 2024.

A man is due in court in Co Donegal in connection with the death of businessman Stephen McCahill.

McCahill was found dead in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Singer Imelda May paid tribute, saying she was heartbroken by the news of Mr McCahill’s death.

The star had been socialising in McCahill’s bar in Ardara not long before his death.

May posed for pictures with Mr McCahill at his Corner House bar on Saturday.

In a social media post, she said: “Heartbroken to hear of the tragic and sudden death of the very special Stephen McCahill, owner of the wonderful @cornerhousebar_ardara and the glue to a whole community of Ardara.”

She spoke affectionately of Mr McCahill and expressed her sympathies to his family.

“I was happy to see him again just Sat night (when we took this picture at the door) where he encouraged live music and joy and had his big smile and hugs ready as the night went along. Even offering people a lift home.”

Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning captain, Anthony Molloy, also expressed sadness at the death of his close friend.

Mr Molloy, who is also a Donegal County councillor, said the community had lost its driving force.

“Stephen devoted his entire life to improving the Ardara area, and the southwest of Donegal in general,” he said.

“For me personally, I have lost a true friend and loyal confidant that has been at my side since 1992, when he guided me through the aftermath of winning the All Ireland.

“Time and time again, I would call on Stephen to assist me in speech writing or public events, and true to form, he would never let you down – he was always there.”

He said the late businessman had also played a central role in his political life.

“There are no words I can express that cover the void left by Stephen McCahill’s passing, it is the saddest of all days for our close-knit community and surrounding areas.”

McCahill, a former Donegal Person of the Year recipient, was highly regarded in the business world and was also an auctioneer.

He was married to Marietta and had two adult children, Stephen and Gemma, both of whom live in New York but have been home in Donegal for the Christmas period.