Vote for your award winners from the 2018 Six Nations
Select player of the tournament, try of the tournament and match of the tournament
There were more than a few standout moments from this year’s Six Nations. Photo: Inpho
The Six Nations is over for another year, Ireland have claimed the Grand Slam and all is right with the world. But who will get your vote for player of the tournament? What moment of excellence stood out for try of the tournament? And what match captured the imagination more than any other? If you are doing this poll on The Irish Times app you can do so by clicking here. The poll will close on Tuesday March 20th at 6pm and the results will then be posted.