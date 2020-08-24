Munster’s RG Snyman to undergo MRI scan on knee injury

Munster’s South African lock RG Snyman will undergo an MRI scan on Monday to try and determine the extent of the knee injury he sustained in the early stages of Saturday’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster.

Springbok Snyman was forced off just seven minutes into his provincial debut at the Aviva Stadium after landing awkwardly on his left knee, with Johann van Graan now facing a nervous wait over the World Cup winner’s fitness.

Ireland prop David Kilcoyne is a doubt for next Sunday’s Pro14 clash with Connacht after suffering an ankle injury against Leinster, with Munster also awaiting news over a neck injury to Jean Kleyn.

Meanwhile Leinster have confirmed Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier will all be available for next weekend’s clash with Ulster.

The Ireland international trio were all removed during the second half against Munster as a precaution but will be fit for the province’s second inter-provincial clash since the restart.

Leo Cullen has also confirmed that Tadhg Furlong and Rhys Ruddock, who pulled out of the Munster game with back and quad injuries respectively, will continue to be assessed ahead of the Ulster match.