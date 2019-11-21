Moore secures two-year extension to his Ulster contract

Ulster Rugby has been boosted by international tighthead prop, Marty Moore, becoming the latest player to announce a contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Having represented Ireland at underage and senior level, Moore joined Ulster from Wasps in the summer of 2018. A strong scrum and lineout operator, he is also a dynamic ball carrier around the park.

Moore made his international debut in February 2014 and was part of the Six Nations Championship-winning sides of 2014 and 2015. The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances for Ulster and has touched down for two tries.

Having missed the start of the season through injury, Moore made a timely return this month with impressive performances against Munster and Bath.

Commenting on his decision to extend his stay at Ulster, Moore said: “I’ve settled in really well at Ulster and have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, so I’m delighted to be able to get a deal sorted for another two years.

“Working with the coaches and wider support staff, I feel like I still have a lot of potential to improve, and I’m enjoying that process. We’re a club with big ambitions and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping to achieve those.”

Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland welcomed the deal.

“Marty has been a great addition to the squad. His ability and experience at set piece time has been demonstrated time and again, and has helped all our props make significant progress. His performances over the last two games have been excellent and he is keen to keep developing as part of our squad going forward.”