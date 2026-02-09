Ireland

Several treated for injuries following fence collapse at schools GAA final

Incident occurred at Leinster senior schools hurling final at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny

Footage on social media shows several of the teams’ players jumping towards the fence at the end of the match while a large group of supporters push forward. Photograph: Inpho
Sarah Slater
Mon Feb 09 2026 - 17:001 MIN READ

A number of hurling supporters required hospital treatment after a fence collapsed at a schools final GAA match in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny city after St Kieran’s boys secondary school played Kilkenny CBS in the Leinster senior schools hurling final.

It is understood the fence fell to the ground as the crowd pushed forward following the end of the match in which St Kieran’s won the title.

Footage on social media shows several of the teams’ players jumping towards the fence at the end of the match while a large group of supporters push forward.

Stewards, gardaí and team players rushed to help those caught-up in the incident.

Those injured were brought to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment, some of whom suffered leg injuries.

In a statement, Kilkenny GAA said that after the Leinster senior hurling post primary schools final, an incident occurred during celebrations when players approached supporters in Ardán de Grás.

“A section of pitchside fencing gave way, resulting in a number of supporters falling. Three supporters required medical attention, and a response plan was put in place by the County Board Medical Team to treat the individuals,” it said.

“The safety and wellbeing of all those in attendance is taken seriously. The incident has been noted and the appropriate parties have been informed. At this time, out of respect to all parties involved no further comment will be made.”

