Six Nations

Tadhg Furlong in line to feature against Italy

Ireland prop missed the Six Nations defeat in France last week due to injury

Tadhg Furlong takes part in the Captain’s Run at the Stade de France last week. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Tadhg Furlong takes part in the Captain’s Run at the Stade de France last week. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Mon Feb 09 2026 - 16:561 MIN READ

Tadhg Furlong looks like being available for Ireland’s second Six Nations game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick off 2.10pm). The three-time Lions’ tighthead resumed full training with the rest of the squad in Clongowes Wood College today and according to an IRFU statement “a decision will be made on his availability ahead of Thursday afternoon’s team announcement”.

Furlong was close to being passed fit for Ireland’s opening game in Paris last Thursday and could be seen warming up with the squad in the Stade de France ahead of the 36-14 defeat.

Bryn Ward has also rejoined the squad, having been released from the pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal along with Ciaran Frawley and Billy Bohan to play for the Ireland XV side against England A at Thomond Park last Friday night. Ward and Frawley are the only players from that 52-14 defeat to be a part of the senior squad this week.

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley