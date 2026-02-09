Tadhg Furlong in line to feature against Italy

Tadhg Furlong looks like being available for Ireland’s second Six Nations game against Italy at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick off 2.10pm). The three-time Lions’ tighthead resumed full training with the rest of the squad in Clongowes Wood College today and according to an IRFU statement “a decision will be made on his availability ahead of Thursday afternoon’s team announcement”.

Furlong was close to being passed fit for Ireland’s opening game in Paris last Thursday and could be seen warming up with the squad in the Stade de France ahead of the 36-14 defeat.

Bryn Ward has also rejoined the squad, having been released from the pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal along with Ciaran Frawley and Billy Bohan to play for the Ireland XV side against England A at Thomond Park last Friday night. Ward and Frawley are the only players from that 52-14 defeat to be a part of the senior squad this week.