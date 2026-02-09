Twickenham crackdown with 24 fines for ‘public urination’ in connection to England v Wales game

A total of 24 fixed-penalty notices for public urination were issued in connection with last Saturday's Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Unruly spectators at Twickenham felt the force of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour at the Six Nations match between England and Wales last Saturday, with Richmond council issuing 24 fixed-penalty notices [FPNs] for public urination.

The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) is trying to persuade local residents to ditch their opposition to proposals to increase the number of concerts held every year from three to 15 at the stadium in southwest London. Much of the opposition centres around antisocial behaviour experienced during England matches. Ireland will play at Twickenham in the third round of games on Saturday week.

Last Saturday, it is understood that 24 FPNs were handed out to those committing urinating offences which took place in a number of places including front gardens, alleyways, main roads, and bushes. That is despite attempts to tackle the problem by installing barriers in hotspots and deploying plain-clothed officers and stewards to ward off potential offenders. The FPN amount is £150 (€172) but if paid within 10 days it goes down to £100 (€115).

Councillor Gareth Roberts, leader of Richmond council, said: “We love the fact that Twickenham is the home of English Rugby and that people come from round the world to visit our borough and watch a match, but rugby fans should take this as a warning. If we catch you using our borough as a toilet, we will fine you. No ifs, no buts.”

The RFU raised the possibility of using “anti-pee paint”, which is designed to leave offenders “covered in their own urine”, when applying for a new licence, which would have paved the way for more concerts.

Last month, the RFU laid out its plans to tackle antisocial behaviour. The union said it was “strengthening co-ordination with the relevant authorities and ensuring that antisocial behaviour has clear consequences, including working with the Metropolitan police, TfL [Transport for London], and Richmond council so matchday issues can be dealt with quickly and appropriately, and that fixed-penalty notices are being issued for offences such as public urination”.

When applying for a new licence in September, the RFU had a setback when Richmond council determined that the limit of three concerts – and only one not on a Saturday – must remain. The licensing subcommittee meeting was told that there were 192 representations against extending the RFU’s licence and only 13 in favour. One representation read: “The pavements and roads are unhygienic, and children are having to walk and scoot through dried urine and excrement”, while another provided evidence showing “urination and indecent exposure” on the individual’s property.

The RFU’s push for more concerts is running in two parts: licensing and planning. The union also had a setback with its planning application last summer but intends to reapply after the UK local elections in May as well as request a new licence. Before then, the union is on a charm offensive with local residents, vowing to “be the best neighbour we can be”.

The Ireland game is the last men’s international before the RFU resubmits its application to the council. Only five days before the local elections, however, Twickenham will host the annual Army v Navy match which has been notorious for antisocial behaviour in the past. – Guardian