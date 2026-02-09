I had always intended to return to Ireland, but it feels ever less likely

I flew to London on a one-way ticket in January 2017 with the intention of only living there for two years.

Although I grew up in rural Kildare, I always knew I would move to London in my 20s. My parents had lived there in the 1990s, I grew up hearing their fond stories of the big city, and we would regularly visit.

However, settling in took far longer than I expected, almost two years. I came from a place where everyone knows everyone, and this busy city was quite the contrast.

Three years after I moved here, a group of my friends from home also came to London. This probably helped solidify my decision to stay a bit longer.

Together we entered 2020 with great excitement, but thanks to Covid this effect was short-lived. London became a ghost town, as did the rest of the world. We filled our weekends with walks, cycles, picnics and trips to Borough Market (one of the only places still open).

Although it was eerie at times, it was during this period that I really bonded with the city. So when life returned to normal, I stayed.

I love my life in London, but the longer I live outside of Ireland, the more homesick I become. On the outside this doesn’t seem to make sense, but because I always intended on returning to Ireland, the longer I’m away, the less likely that feels. Though I will never say never.

For now, London gives me unmatched career opportunities and more bang for my buck, with restaurants, concerts, museums and markets readily accessible. The accommodation here is no more unaffordable than Dublin.

When I walk down the street I am surrounded by people from a myriad of backgrounds and beliefs. We are all in pursuit of a better life (with some fun along the way). This is why London life keeps me optimistic in an increasingly divisive world.

Outsiders often tell me how rude Londoners are, but that doesn’t match with my experience. Day-to-day I see people offering up seats on crowded tubes and helping mothers with buggies up station steps. I see strangers chat in bars and dance with newfound friends. There is just one cardinal rule – everyone wants peace and quiet on their morning commute.

When I turned 30 last year I began to feel more Irish than I ever did at home. I beam with pride as we are celebrated in arts and culture and speak out as a voice for the oppressed. I’ve even taken to Duolingo to try to improve my Irish, and always bring the Tricolour to music festivals.

When I first moved here, my name, Sorcha, felt like an inconvenience. Locals never get it right. Now, I’ll happily tell anyone who will listen how it’s pronounced and try my best to live up to its meaning – bright, shining or radiant.

Coming home does make me miss home even more. The welcome stands out. The buzz in the pubs feels unmatched, and the strong community spirit comes through.

My ever-supportive parents would love nothing more than to have my brother and I on their doorstep. Both of us live abroad. They have always encouraged us, but that kind of support comes with quiet sacrifice. It’s something I appreciate more and more the longer I’m away.

Being in London has pushed me out of that comfortable place. I have become resilient. I have learned that if I can work through the challenges, I might just build relationships, friendships and a life that make it all worthwhile.

London has brought me laughter, love, loss and more learning than I ever expected, but Ireland will always be home. My family will always be my anchor. Distance has a way of highlighting what matters most.

Is i bhfad ó chéile a bhíonn an grá (It is far from each other that love is found).

Sorcha Swan (30) is from Co Kildare. She moved to London in 2017 and works in human resources (HR).

