Ireland v Italy: Head-to-head, latest team news and TV details

Italy’s Stephen Varney and Ireland’s Dan Sheehan during last year's Six Nations fixture at the Stadio Olympico in Rome. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

What’s happening?

Ireland welcome Italy in the second round of the 2026 Six Nations.

When and where?

Andy Farrell’s side return from last week’s thumping from France in Paris to host Gonzalo Quesada’s men at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm).

How did the sides fare in round one?

Ireland and Italy had quite contrasting fortunes in the opening round.

How far behind the leading pack are Ireland after defeat against France? Listen | 18:59

Last Thursday, reigning champions France outclassed Ireland at the Stade de France, Louis Bielle-Biarrey putting in a masterclass as Les Bleus ran out 36-14 winners.

On Saturday, Italy sprang a surprise on Scotland to win 18-15 at a sodden Stadio Olimpico.

[ Italy look to confirm they are no longer Six Nations whipping boys with a victory over IrelandOpens in new window ]

The hosts surged to a 12-point lead within 14 minutes of the kick-off, holding on despite the biblical rain in Rome to heap yet more pressure on Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and earning them a first opening round win since 2013.

Paolo Garbisi and Niccolo Cannone celebrate after Italy's Six Nations win over Scotland. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

What’s their head-to-head record?

Ireland and Italy have met 38 times at Test level, Ireland winning 34 of those meetings.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Simon Easterby, Ireland secured a 22-17 win in Rome in the final round of last year’s Six Nations.

To find the most recent of Italy’s four wins you must venture back to the 2013 Six Nations, when the Azzurri won 22-15 at the Stadio Olimpico. That season also saw Italy run out 23-18 winners at home to France, who ended up with the wooden spoon, Ireland narrowly avoiding last place on scoring difference. How times have changed.

Have we any team news?

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has resumed training after recovering for a thigh strain, with a decision to be made on his availability on Thursday ahead of the 23 being named at 2pm that day. Ulster backrow Bryan Ward has rejoined the squad after playing in the Ireland XV defeat to England A at Thomond Park last Friday.

Of his selection for the Italy game following the loss in Paris, he said: “It’s obviously at the forefront of our mind.

[ Andy Farrell may give most of his Paris starters a chance to right the wrongOpens in new window ]

“Sometimes it’s giving people another chance, but we have to look at the in-depth reality of how it went and act accordingly to that.”

On a slightly more upbeat note, the bruising defeat to France didn’t lengthen Ireland’s injury list, with the squad coming through (physically) unscathed.

We’ll update when the teams are announced.

Where can I watch the game?

Ireland v Italy will be televised live on Virgin Media One, with coverage starting at 1.30pm.