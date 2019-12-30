Johnny Sexton rehabilitation ‘going well’ but no date set for return

Leinster say Ireland outhalf will be reviewed this week as he recovers from a knee injury

Johnny Sexton is recovering from a knee injury sustained during Leinster’s Champions Cup win away to Northampton. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Johnny Sexton is recovering from a knee injury sustained during Leinster’s Champions Cup win away to Northampton. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Johnny Sexton’s potential return to Leinster colours is still unknown despite the fact “his rehabilitation from a knee injury is going well,” according to a medical update from Leinster.

He will be “reviewed again later in the week regarding the next steps.” Sexton sustained the knee injury in the first Champions Cup game against the Northampton Saints and was withdrawn shortly after half-time.

The medical prognosis at the time was that he could be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations Championship campaign.

Centre Rory O’Loughlin had a procedure on a shoulder injury and will be sidelined for 12 weeks while prop Michael Bent picked up a calf injury in training.

Jamison Gibson-Park, who withdrew on the day of the Munster match through illness, has recovered and will take a full part in training this week ahead of the Guinness Pro14 game against Connacht at the RDS on Saturday (5.30).

Joe Tomane also returns to full training with Leinster this week having recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.