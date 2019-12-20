Ireland women’s squad named for upcoming Six Nations Championship

Former Sevens player Aoife Doyle returns to the squad for first time since 2015

Aoife Doyle: Ireland Sevens star is back in the 15-a-side national squad. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ireland Women’s squad, sponsored by AON, has been named ahead of the Women’s Six Nations 2020.

Former Ireland Sevens player Aoife Doyle makes her return to the Ireland XV set-up after last appearing in the 2015 Women’s Six Nations where she got three caps coming off the bench.

Irish Sevens Internationals Katie Fitzhenry, Hannah Tyrrell, Claire Boles, Laura Sheehan and Dorothy Wall have also been named in the squad.

The team will have weekly training camps throughout January which will include a training game against Wales ahead of the Tournament.

Ireland start their 2020 Women’s Six Nations campaign with back-to-back home games in Energia Park against Scotland and Wales before they play England away in Doncaster.

The team are back home for their penultimate game when they play Italy before travelling to France for their final game of the tournament.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie, head coach Adam Griggs said: “There is some good continuity coming from our autumn squad into the Six Nations. We have a core group of players that have been involved now for a number of years so it’s important that they use their experience to drive our standards of play and make sure we produce quality performances from the start.

“We also have some exciting talent coming through who are getting better with each training camp. It’s great that we are starting to build that quality depth in the squad which will be needed in such a tough and physical tournament like the Six Nations.”

Tickets for this year’s home games are now available from www.ticketmaster.ie

Ireland Women’s Six Nations Squad 2020:

Backs:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)*
Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Balinasloe/ Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Claire Boles (Railway Union / Ulster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feeley (Galwegians/ Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Niamh Ní Dhroma (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)*

*Uncapped at this Level

Warm-up Uncapped Match

Sunday 19th January 2020, Wales Women v Ireland Women - Vale Resort, Cardiff.

Ireland Fixtures, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women v Scotland Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women v Wales Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster, KO 12.45hrs

Sun, 8th Mar, Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs

Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v France Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time

