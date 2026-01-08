Women’s Aid ends use of X, as it ‘can no longer tolerate’ hate and child abuse online

Women's Aid said that although social media offers many benefits, it can 'no longer tolerate' using X. Photograph: Vincent Feuray/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Woman’s Aid has said it is ending its use of the social media platform X.

Its chief Sarah Benson said the organisation no longer views it as appropriate to use X to share their work after seeing increased levels of unchecked hate, misogyny, racism and anti-LGBTI+ content on the platform as well as online violence against women and children.

“The current scandal which has seen the creation and sharing of AI deepfakes, non-consensual intimate imagery, and production of child sexual abuse material by X’s own AI Grok, in breach of the platform’s own guidelines and regulations, is a tipping point,” she said.

She explained that the decision to no longer maintain a presence on X was “not an easy one” as Woman’s Aid has been a user of social media including X, or Twitter as it was previously known, since 2009.

Twitter, which had been operating since 2006, was rebranded to X in 2023 after being taken over by Elon Musk.

“We have engaged with and informed our supporters of the prevalence and impact of domestic abuse, promote our frontline support services to those affected and push for positive social change,” Ms Benson said.

She said that she and the Woman’s Aid organisation “firmly believe that social media platforms have a crucial role to play in a healthy society, providing crucial townhall spaces for thoughtful, respectful, constructive and positive dialogue.

“By leaving we acknowledge that we are ceding the stage to the malign actors and bots who will continue to overrun the space creating and spreading disinformation and other harmful content with effective impunity.

“However, as an organisation working to end violence against women and children, we balance the costs with any benefits to our continued engagement in this space and find we can no longer tolerate this situation,” she said.

X has been contacted for comment.