House prices keep climbing and what next for AI?

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The housing market continues to show few signs of weakness, according to MyHome.ie’s latest report, even as price inflation showed signs of slowing down during the last three months of 2025. Ian Curran has the story.

Where does AI go from here? Despite huge growth in the tech, Emmet Ryan looks at how its capacity for expansion may be crimped in 2026.

Cantillon looks at how Marks & Spencer’s Irish operation manages to file accounts for 2024 in 2026, while also assessing what Deutsche Bank tells us about the financial sector 16 years on from the 2008 crash.

In Tech & Innovation, Emmet Ryan writes on how AI is no longer enough by itself to differentiate a company from the wider market, while Ciara O’Brien reviews the Switchbot Safety Alarm.

Galway-based health technology company Luminate, which helps patients to receive cancer treatments at home, is to create 130 new jobs over the next three years. As Joe Brennan reports, the group is actively recruiting for roles in software development, electronics, clinical research, mechanical design, and manufacturing to join the team at its Galway office, and for oncology nurses, pharmacists, and healthcare administrators to join its remote US workforce.

Kingspan has shelved plans to publicly list its advanced building systems unit Advnsys, less than four months after announcing it to the market as the group sought to capitalise on the artificial intelligence-driven boom in data centre construction.

The number of work permits granted to non-European Economic Area residents fell by almost a quarter last year with the health, technology and agriculture sectors all seeing sharp drops. Emmet Malone has the details.

This week’s exchequer returns showed a record tax take, but beyond that what do they tell us about the Irish economy? Cliff Taylor looks at the issue on this week’s Inside Business podcast.

Irish health tech company Peri has officially begun taking orders for its purpose-built wearable for perimenopause, five years after research and development began. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Revenue collected about €734 million after it completing more than 291,600 audit and compliance interventions last year, it said on Wednesday. Colin Gleeson has the details.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.