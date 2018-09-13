Joey Carbery is starting his first match for Munster

Tadhg Beirne will also make his first start as Peter O’Mahony returns for Ospreys visit
Joey Carbery will start at outhalf for Munster on Friday night. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne will make their first starts for Munster for the visit of Ospreys to Musgrave Park on Friday night.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has also named captain Peter O’Mahony - making his first appearance of the campaign - along with fellow returning international Andrew Conway among 11 changes to the side beaten by Glasgow in Scotstoun last week.

Chris Cloete makes a welcome return in the backrow with the flanker out of action since February due to forearm and groin injuries.

Fullback Mike Haley and winger Darren Sweetnam keep their places with Conway completing the back three.

Dan Goggin comes into the side at inside centre with Sammy Arnold at 13 as Duncan Williams and Carbery form the halfback pairing.

It’s all change in the front five as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer come into the frontrow.

Darren O’Shea captained Munster A to an opening day Celtic Cup win last week and is rewarded with a place in the second row alongside first-time starter Beirne.

Arno Botha is the only forward to keep his place in the side and is joined in the back row by captain O’Mahony and Cloete.

The match is Munster’s first competitive fixture on the new modified 3G surface at Musgrave Park. All-Ireland camogie champions Cork will be special guests at the match.

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, S Arnold, D Goggin, D Sweetnam; J Carbery, D Williams; J Cronin, R Marshall, S Archer; T Beirne, D O’Shea; P O’Mahony (capt), C Cloete, A Botha. Replacements: M Sherry, D Kilcoyne, J Ryan, J Kleyn, T O’Donnell, J Hart, I Keatley, J Taute.

