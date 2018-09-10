Jack McGrath joins Leinster injury list with knee complaint

Leinster hopeful prop will be fit for Munster derby and opening Champions Cup match
Leinster prop Jack McGrath has picked up a knee injury. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Jack McGrath has been sidelined for the next few weeks as a result of a knee injury he sustained in training last week.

Leinster however remain reasonably confident he will be back at least in time for their Pro14 derby against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on October 6th, and thus in time for their opening Champions Cup matches at home to Wasps six days later and then away to Toulouse.

While McGrath joins an injury list which also includes Dan Leavy (shoulder), Sean O’Brien (shoulder), Barry Daly (knee), Nick McCarthy (wrist), Ciaran Frawley (wrist) and Will Connors (ACL), Leinster expect to welcome back their remaining Irish front-liners who have yet to make their seasonal re-appearances for Saturday’s game against the Dragons at the RDS (kick-off 5.15pm).

So it is that captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Rob Kearney, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier all should feature in Leinster’s first home competitive game of the season against the Welsh region.

