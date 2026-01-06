Smoking and vaping can have a big impact on your life assurance costs. Photograph: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Smokers who kick the habit sooner rather than later could see the cost of any mortgage tied life assurance policy they have fall by tens of thousands of euro while the savings on serious illness cover are even more substantial, new data suggests. Conor Pope reports on the data from Royal London Ireland.

A third of women feel somewhat or very uncomfortable with their financial situation, while as much as 85 per cent don’t feel confident enough to start investing, according to new research from AIB. As Colin Gleeson reports, the research highlights a “persistent confidence gap” among women when it comes to long-term financial planning.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks ahead to 2026 and the tax changes kicking in from the start of this year. How will they help you? And how will they hurt you?

Meanwhile Dominic Coyle answers a reader question on inheritance and what rights, if any, a possible “lost” heir may have to an estate.

RTÉ has been through plenty over the last few years, but looking across Europe, it’s position doesn’t look too bad compared to other state broadcasters. In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at the state of public service broadcasting across Europe.

Several leading business and sporting groups have thrown their weight behind plans for a new 5,000-seat winter sports arena in south Dublin. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Cantillon assesses the feasibility of age verification online, while also noting the key stats for 2025, according to the CSO.

A Johnny Ronan firm has scaled back a rejected 17-storey office scheme for Dublin’s Docklands to 12 storeys in a bid to secure planning permission. Gordon Deegan has read the plans.

Home care provider Dovida is aiming to create up to 500 jobs to address the “growing need” for home care in its latest recruitment drive. Hugh Dooley has the story.

