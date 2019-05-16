Jacob Stockdale returns for Ulster's crunch trip to Glasgow

Dan McFarland makes two changes from the side which beat Connacht in quarter-finals

Updated: about an hour ago

Jacob Stockdale returns for Ulster against Connacht. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Jacob Stockdale returns for Ulster against Connacht. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Pro 14 semi-final, Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, Friday May 17th, Scotstoun (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Jacob Stockdale has recovered from a hamstring injury in time to be named in the Ulster XV for Friday night’s Pro14 semi-final away to Glasgow.

Dan McFarland has been able to name a powerful side for the crunch trip to Scotstoun, including an unchanged pack from the one which helped the province grind out a hard fought win over Connacht in the quarter-finals.

Stockdale takes the number 15 jersey, with Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik - also back from injury - on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey starts in midfield alongside Luke Marshall, with Billy Burns and John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Rory Best captains the side from hooker, with Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane at prop. Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell continue in the engineroom while Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee form a powerful backrow.

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, D’Arcy Rae, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Pete Horne, Huw Jones

Ulster: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), R Kane, I Henderson, K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, D Cave.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.