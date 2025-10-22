‘The kit was brutal in 2023’: How Garda handling of Citywest crowd shows progress from Dublin riots

On Tuesday night in Citywest, Dublin, An Garda Síochána faced the biggest test of its public-order policing since the November 2023, city centre riots, when the organisation was badly exposed.

The Citywest riot was one of the most serious violent disorder incidents in the Republic in the modern era. But it seems the costly – and embarrassing – lessons of two years ago have been learned.

While a Garda van was burned out at Citywest, this was a public-order operation that saw the more than 300 gardaí present exert their dominance, at will, over up to 1,000 people, which included some described as “violent thugs”.

The large protest group was afforded time by the Garda to become tired over a period of about an hour and a half, during which time backup policing resources were mustered and arrived.

Once that fatigue had set in among the crowd, and the rioters’ supply of missiles and fireworks was exhausted, gardaí made their move.

About 90 minutes after the first fireworks were directed at lines of public-order unit gardaí outside the centre for international protection applicants (IPAS), their number was bolstered by newly arrived colleagues.

At the same time, at about 9pm, the Garda’s new water cannon, being deployed on the streets for the first time, also appeared, as did gardaí on horseback, the Garda dog unit and a large convoy of vehicles.

That big formation – led by public-order gardaí on foot armed with riot shields and pepper spray – simply pressed and chased the crowd down Garter Lane and away from the IPAS centre campus. The moment the gardaí decided to move, the crowd was under their control and quickly dispersed.

“We’d major problems during those [November] 2023 riots, there’s no point saying we didn’t,” said one source. “We didn’t have enough public-order unit [gardaí], we couldn’t scramble what we had fast enough. The kit was brutal. Even the shields ... too big, too heavy, and [gardaí] were wrecked throwing those around for a few hours.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, who has since enjoyed a successful term as the senior officer in charge of policing in Dublin, carried out a review of the public-order policing operation during the 2023 riots in Dublin city. His process exposed a range of shortcomings – including a lack of communication earpieces in riot helmets – and recommended a range of reforms, many of which have been implemented.

Overall, there has been a significant ramping-up in the Garda’s preparedness – mainly with equipment – for dealing with serious public disorder since. Furthermore, the Garda has recalibrated how it deals with far-right protests and now moves against them, often with robust tactics, much more quickly than before.

The number of dedicated public-order, or riot squad, vehicles has increased to 42 from 27. Two water cannon were ordered by the Garda in late 2023, with one of those deployed for the first time – though not activated – at Citywest on Tuesday night.

The number of Garda members trained for public-order unit duties has increased threefold, to more than 1,500 nationally. They have also undergone intensive training. This includes working as a unit to move and disperse a crowd, as well as using force, including striking violent agitators with batons, shields or targeting them with pepper spray.

The manner in which lines of well-drilled public-order gardaí stayed together and moved in perfect formation – always at the expense of the crowd, taking ground from them – was most notable on Tuesday night. In contrast, two years ago their ill-prepared colleagues spent hours “hanging on for dear life”, as one source put it, in Dublin city in 2023.

After the 2023 Dublin riots, many gardaí complained the incapacitant sprays they had were too small and not powerful enough. In response, more toxic and larger sprays have been issued. Among the sizes on offer is one model as large as a conventional fire extinguisher. These were used repeatedly – and very effectively – on Tuesday night at Citywest, clearing sections of crowds and forcing people to retreat.

New shields, of varying sizes and weights, have been purchased as have more modern body armour and riot helmets. The smaller shield option allows gardaí to wield a baton while also using the shield. The smaller size also makes it easier to snatch protesters and pull them behind Garda lines for arrest.

Body-worn cameras have also been rolled out in parts of Dublin, Limerick and Waterford. While not all members of the force have them, they were in use by some personnel at Citywest on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are hopeful the images captured will help bring to justice many of the rioters.