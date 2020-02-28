Future Pro14 postponements to be recorded as 0-0

Any future Pro14 postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak will lead to the game being deemed a 0-0 draw and both teams being awarded two match points.

The board of Celtic Rugby DAC has agreed to this, with Pro14 organisers saying in a statement on Friday morning that “this stands in line with current world rugby practice and resembles protocols in other rugby codes and international sports.

“Since last weekend, detailed scenario-planning has been on-going and it is paramount that the well-being and health of teams, their supporters, staff and match officials are not compromised.”

Restrictions put in place around mass gatherings in Italy have caused the postponement of two Pro14 fixtures scheduled to take place this weekend.

A process has already begun to find alternative dates for those fixtures involving Zebre v Ospreys and Benetton Rugby v Ulster.