Connacht facing away day litmus test in Cardiff

Andy Friend makes two changes following impressive opening day win over Glasgow

Sam Arnold has been named in the Connacht team to face Cardiff this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

Sam Arnold has been named in the Connacht team to face Cardiff this weekend. File photograph: Inpho

 

Cardiff v Connacht, Rodney Parade (7.35, Live on TG4, S4C and Premier Sports)

Andy Friend has stressed that Connacht’s initial target of two wins from two is “only half-done”. They head to Newport, where Cardiff have moved this game to as the Arms Park is part of the city’s fight against the pandemic, in a good place.

Following their deserved and eye-catching win over Ulster post lockdown, Connacht backed their skills and running game to overcome Glasgow last week, and they name all of their six-strong Irish squad.

Two changes see summer signing Sammy Arnold partner Bundee Aki, on fire with four tries in three games since lockdown, while Eoghan Masterson starts at blindside flanker with influential captain Jarrad Butler moving to ‘8’.

Cardiff are also looking for two from two after their 14-man win away to Zebre and have named all of their half-dozen Welsh squad members. One of them, prop Dillon Lewis, comes into the team along with hooker Kirby Myhill and flanker Olly Robinson, who replaces Josh Turnbull after he was suspended for three weeks after his red card in Parma.

The Blues beat the Ospreys 29-20 last August at Rodney Parade, but while early days yet, for Connacht to be seen as contenders it’s their away form which needs improving.

Fans or no fans, they have lost seven of their last eight away games, often heavily, the exception being a win against the now defunct Southern Kings in March. This then, could be something of a litmus test.

Cardiff Blues: M Morgan; J Adams, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, H Amos; J Evans, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Lewis; S Davies, C Hill (Capt); S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, J Botham. Replacements: K Dacey, R Carré, D Arhip, B Murphy, A Lawrence, L Jones, J Tovey, G Smith.

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wooton; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler (Capt). Replacements: S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, U Dillane, P Boyle, S Kerins, C Fitzgerald, T Daly.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).

Forecast: Connacht to win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.