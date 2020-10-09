John Cooney and Jack McGrath have a point to prove in Wales

Duo named in Ulster team to play Ospreys after being left out of the Ireland squad

Updated: about an hour ago

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney was left out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad. File photograph: Inpho

Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney was left out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad. File photograph: Inpho

 

Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty stadium (5.15, live on Eir Sport)

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made several changes to the side that beat Benetton for the difficult trip to Wales against an Ospreys team that arguably produced the best performance, in result terms, of the opening weekend of the Pro14 with a 25-10 victory away to Edinburgh.

Matt Faddes replaces Craig Gilroy on the wing, Ian Madigan is in for Michael Lowry at outhalf, while up front, Alan O’Connor will partner Iain Henderson at lock and Marcus Rea joins his older brother, and last week’s man of the match, Matthew, in the backrow.

McFarland has opted for a 6-2 split on a bench that includes the addition of Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones and David Shanahan to the matchday 23.

Ospreys’ coach Toby Booth has named an unchanged side to the one that beat Edinburgh.

John Cooney will want to prove a point having been omitted from Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, so too Jack McGrath, while it will be interesting to see if the talented young midfield of James Hume and Stewart Moore can build on last week’s impressive contribution.

The visitors to the Liberty stadium will want to retain the high tempo and offloading game that was effective in their patterns last weekend but must improve an at times brittle defence that leaked tries a little too easily.

Ospreys: D Evans; M Protheroe, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha; A Beard, A W Jones; O Cracknell, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris. Replacements: D Lake, R Jones, M Fia, B Davies, D Lydiate, H Morgan, J Thomas, T Thomas-Wheeler.

Ulster: J Stockdale; M Faddes, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, M Coetzee. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, G Jones, D Shanahan, L Ludik, S Reidy.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.