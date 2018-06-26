Peter Stringer hangs up his boots after 20 years

Former Ireland scrumhalf Peter Stringer has retired from rugby to bring down the curtain on a decorated professional career spanning two decades.

Stringer’s 20-year odyssey began with Munster in 1998 and he went on to make 230 appearances for the province, encompassing their Heineken Cup triumphs of 2006 and 2008

The 40-year-old also won 98 caps for Ireland over an 11-year period that reached its zenith with the 2009 Grand Slam, forming a highly-effective half-back combination with Ronan O’Gara.

More latterly he completed spells at Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester in the English Premiership.

“From the age of five all I ever dreamed of doing was playing rugby,” Stringer said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

“I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life. The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to my clubs in England. However, my proudest days on a rugby field came from wearing the red of Munster and the green of Ireland and will remain with me for the rest of my life.”