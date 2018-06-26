Peter Stringer hangs up his boots after 20 years

Former Ireland and Munster scrumhalf played for Worcester in the Premiership last season
“I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life. The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.”

“I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life. The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.”

 

Former Ireland scrumhalf Peter Stringer has retired from rugby to bring down the curtain on a decorated professional career spanning two decades.

Stringer’s 20-year odyssey began with Munster in 1998 and he went on to make 230 appearances for the province, encompassing their Heineken Cup triumphs of 2006 and 2008

The 40-year-old also won 98 caps for Ireland over an 11-year period that reached its zenith with the 2009 Grand Slam, forming a highly-effective half-back combination with Ronan O’Gara.

More latterly he completed spells at Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester in the English Premiership.

“From the age of five all I ever dreamed of doing was playing rugby,” Stringer said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

“I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life. The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.

“Thank you to my clubs in England. However, my proudest days on a rugby field came from wearing the red of Munster and the green of Ireland and will remain with me for the rest of my life.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.