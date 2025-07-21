Tom Curry of the British and Irish Lions gave away a penalty for this tackle on Australia's Tom Lynagh in last Saturday's first Test in Brisbane. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Lions discovered controlled, physical aggression in last Saturday’s first Test. It had been worryingly absent up to then. However, after Dan Sheehan went over for a try just two minutes into the second half, the tourists’ dynamic energy went AWOL. Perhaps it went for a walk in the Outback.

Australia, on the other hand, did very well to then get their own mojo going, despite being down 24-5. They won the remaining 38 minutes 14-3, scoring two converted tries to a solitary penalty goal in that time.

As always, there were issues of interest. Tom Curry did not get a yellow card when he stuffed young Wallaby outhalf Tom Lynagh, who was airborne at the time. Curry, who otherwise brought so much to the party, couldn’t have complained if Ben O’Keeffe had reached into his pocket. But perhaps he knew that the other actors in this particular scene – Lynagh and the referee – would not have anticipated a card.

Here’s why. Lynagh was nearly cut in two by the Chiefs’ Samipeni Finau in last year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition, with the same referee in charge. It was outrageously dangerous, far worse than Curry’s offence. While Lynagh’s head whiplashed violently like a shaken rag doll, O’Keeffe called “penalty only”. By that measure, the England backrow was never going to be carded. It’s worth googling and seeing for yourself.

Then, at a crucial moment, Joseph Suaalii had a try disallowed. The officials took an age to rule it out. I thought they would then penalise the Lions’ Ben Earl for a low, no-arms dangerous chop tackle on Suaalii, just moments before. It was another occasion when a Lions player flirted with a yellow card.

Australia’s Joseph Suaalii celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against the Lions that was subsequently disallowed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It was similar to the modus of Luke Cowan-Dickie, a renowned specialist in this area, who, not for the first time, knocked himself into oblivion in the Lions’ match against the AUNZ Invitational XV.

The officials somehow concluded that Earl had used his arms – both of them. It was a baffling, mystifying call when compared to what the replays showed. However, the officials did notice that Suaalii had not released the ball, just prior to getting over the line. With Earl on a generous get-out-of-jail card, it meant a relieving penalty kick for the Lions. It was a massive turnaround.

Under immense pressure for the last 30 minutes, the Lions were leaking penalties when O’Keeffe clearly warned Maro Itoje that one more would mean yellow. In the event, no repeated infringement card was delivered. There were too many potential yellow-card scenarios, including Tadhg Furlong’s shoulder, but the Lions got the rub of the green on each occasion. That might not happen next time.

There were some clear breakdown offences which escaped sanction, but the teams were more compliant than they had been in the earlier match on Saturday morning between New Zealand and France. Unless someone has redefined it, side entry into the breakdown seemed almost compulsory. I don’t recall even one being sanctioned by Australian referee Angus Gardner. When the jackler’s legs are targeted in these instances, the potential to cause serious injury is real.

“He may be a great coach, but it’s well nigh impossible to respect him.” That text landed in my inbox after South Africa had beaten Italy 45-0, in a match that saw Rassie Erasmus introducing what his fans call “innovation”. It’s what generated the text and also provoked much debate during the past week. The plan was to conspire that a scrum took place, then probably steamroll the Italians, kick the consequent penalty to the corner, maul a try, all before the visitors had even touched the ball.

It answers those who insist referees never suffer for their errors

So, Manie Libbok’s kick-off travelled only a couple of metres, going directly to the offside Andre Esterhuizen. Having awarded a scrum as per South Africa’s plan, referee Andrew Brace undermined the operation by giving a free kick to Italy.

The law decrees that deliberate infringements must be penalised. The Erasmus fan club would have choked on their beer if Brace had awarded the required penalty. However, World Rugby, without a scintilla of equivocation, have confirmed it was a penalty offence, calling it an “intentional violation of law”.

Irish referee Andrew Brace takes control during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand in Johannesburg last August. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Later on, Jasper Wiese stupidly threw a headbutt into an otherwise handbags affair. Arguments that the contact wasn’t particularly hard, which it wasn’t, are wide of the mark; there cannot be degrees of headbutts. Brace was completely correct to issue the rarest of species, a straight red card.

The match official appointments for the approaching Rugby Championship are interesting. Eleven referees will handle the 12 matches, supported by a large cast of extras – assistant refs, TMOs, bunker officials, replacement supervisors and citing commissioners.

Ireland, disappointingly, have not received any appointment. Brace, who has refereed for the last three years in the tournament, misses out. While three Englishmen will referee, Luke Pearce has also been excluded. These omissions are bound to be performance-related, but unlikely to be long-term. Better outings will be needed in the autumn, to ensure they’re in the mix for the Six Nations.

World Rugby’s head of match officials, Joel Jutge, and his fellow selectors have done this before. And it answers those who insist referees never suffer for their errors. Jutge acts quietly and reasonably. Furthermore, the officials will not have been surprised. They will know the reasons behind the decisions.

It is a salutary message that appointments at the highest level are not automatic; they have to be earned. Brace has carried the weight of being Ireland’s only international referee for far too long now. And, while he has not yet managed to copperfasten his position by breaking into the top group, it must still remain his goal. But first, find a beach and take a break.