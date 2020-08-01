No positive results from first round of Irish Sevens’ Covid-19 testing

The IRFU has confirmed that the first round of PCR testing of the men’s and women’s Irish Sevens squads produced zero positive Covid-19 results. In total 47 players and staff were tested this week.

The staff and players have been cleared to access the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland campus from Tuesday August 4th. Access at this stage is limited to the outdoor pitches, elite gym and rehabilitation suite.

The players and staff will undergo daily medical screening and assessment and train in pods in the first phase of their return to rugby.

There have been 607 negative tests in Irish Rugby to date and no positive results.