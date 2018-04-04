Joe Schmidt named Philips Sports Manager of the Month for February

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been named the Philips Lighting Sports Manager of the Month for February.

The Ireland coach picked up the award on the back of his side winning the Six Nations Championship and securing a historic Grand Slam.

Three of Ireland’s wins - against France, Italy and Wales - came in February, before Scotland and England were beaten in March.

The Championship win was the third of Schmidt’s tenure, following back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015 - while the Grand Slam was just the third in Irish rubgy history.

Schmidt’s side have won their last 12 Test matches, and are currently ranked second in the world behind world champions New Zealand.

Schmidt was named Philips Sports Manager of the year in 2014.