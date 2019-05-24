Leinster and Glasgow name their Pro14 final teams

Leo Cullen makes three changes, while Glasgow go unchanged for Celtic Park clash

This weekend Glasgow Warriors and Leinster will go toe-to-toe in the Pro14 final at Celtic Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made three changes to his team for Saturday’s Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors in Celtic Park (Kick-Off: 6.30pm – live on Eir Sport, TG4).

Irish internationals Rob Kearney and Johnny Sexton come into the XV along with experienced Australian Scott Fardy.

Kearney comes in at fullback with Jordan Larmour moving to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are again in the centre with Luke McGrath and captain Sexton the half backs.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start with Fardy and James Ryan in the secondrow behind them.

In the backrow, vice-captain Rhys Ruddock starts at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier on the openside and Jack Conan at No. 8.

Meanwhile Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie has stuck with the side that beat Ulster 50-20 at Scostoun in the semi-final last Friday - the inclusion of Siua Halanukonuka on the bench the only change to the matchday 23.

GLASGOW: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray; Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (Capt) Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, Siua Halnukonuka, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Pete Horne, Huw Jones.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (Capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

