Man (32) pleads guilty to assisting in disposal of Keane Mulready-Woods’s body parts

Keane Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda, Co Louth, on January 12th, 2020. The following day some of his body parts were found in a sports bag in Coolock, Dublin.

A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assisting in the movement and disposal of the body parts of murdered 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, whose dismembered remains were discovered in Dublin almost six years ago.

Glen Bride (32) of Mount Olive Park, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, was arraigned before the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday. He replied “guilty” to a charge that on January 15th, 2020, within the State, knowing or believing another person to be guilty of the murder of Mulready-Woods, without reasonable excuse, he participated in or contributed to the transportation and disposal of body parts of the teenager intending by such activity to impede the apprehension or prosecution of that other person.

John Byrne SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, asked the court to set a date in January for sentencing, which he said was likely to take an hour and a half.

Ms Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the matter to January 26th. Mulready-Woods was last seen alive in Drogheda on January 12th, 2020. The following day, some of the teenager’s body parts were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin. Two days later, remains were found in a burning car in a laneway in the Drumcondra area of the capital. His torso was discovered on March 11th, 2020, hidden in an overgrown ravine during a search of waste-ground at Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, near where the teenager is believed to have been murdered.

In February, 2023, the Special Criminal Court jailed Drogheda criminal Paul Crosby for 10 years for facilitating the “disgraceful and inhuman” murder of Mulready-Woods.

Crosby’s co-accused Gerard Cruise was considered by the court to be at a lower level and received a sentence of 7½ years, with the final six months suspended for two years.

The court had previously heard that the chief suspect for the murder was Robbie Lawlor, a “notorious” criminal who was linked to several murders. Lawlor was shot dead in Belfast in April, 2020. At the time of Mulready-Woods’s murder, Lawlor was “heavily involved in a feud between rival criminal gangs in Drogheda”.

Mulready-Woods went missing on the afternoon of January 12th, 2020. On January 14th, gardaí with a search warrant went to the home of Gerard “Ged” McKenna (55) in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, which was confirmed as the site of the teenager’s murder by DNA and blood-spatter evidence. McKenna was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to assisting in the clean-up of the crime scene following the murder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday entered a nolle prosequi (a decision not to proceed) in relation to two further charges on the indictment against Bride. Those charges were participating in or contributing to the transportation and disposal of the teenager’s body parts for the purpose of enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit murder; and setting fire to a Volvo V40 car for the benefit of a criminal organisation.