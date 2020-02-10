Ireland release 13 players back to their provinces

Max Deegan and Will Connors among five players returning to Leinster action

Max Deegan won his first Ireland cap against Wales on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Max Deegan won his first Ireland cap against Wales on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Ireland have reduced their squad to 23 players for a two day camp in Cork this week.

Thirteen players have been released back to their respective provinces in order to gain some game time in this weekend’s Pro14 fixtures.

The Connacht duo of Ultan Dillane and David Heffernan, Leinster’s Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath and Will Connors; Munster’s Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue; and Ulster’s Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole have all returned to their provinces.

On Friday night Munster host the Southern Kings, while on Saturday Leinster face the Cheetahs, Ulster travel to the Ospreys and Connacht take on Cardiff Blues.

On Thursday Ireland will host an open training session in CIT, Cork where they’ll train with the Ireland Under-20 squad (tickets are available via Ticketmaster.ie).

Ireland resume their Six Nations campaign away to England on Sunday week, where a third win from as many matches will secure the Triple Crown for Andy Farrell’s team.

Ireland squad for Cork training camp

Backs: Will Addison (Ulster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster). Forwards: Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

