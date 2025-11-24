Ryan Baird and Jamie Osborne are doubts for Six Nations with long-term injuries

Ryan Baird is set to miss the first two or three games of the Six Nations after a leg injury picked up in the game against South Africa on Saturday.

The Ireland forward will be unavailable for selection for up to three months, according to a Leinster injury update by head coach Leo Cullen.

“Ryan Baird, I believe, has fractured his tibia. He tried to carry on within all that as well, so some courage being shown there,” Andy Farrell said after the game.

In another blow for Leinster and Ireland, Jamie Osborne will be out for up to four months with a shoulder injury sustained against Japan during the Autumn Nations Series.

Ireland play France in their first match of the Six Nations at the Stade de France on February 5th.

Tommy O’Brien will be unavailable for selection against the Dragons on Friday after suffering concussion against the Springboks, with Robbie Henshaw also out with a hamstring injury. Will Connors and James Culhane are also unavailable through injury.

In more positive news, Joe McCarthy has entered the final stages of his rehabilitation from a foot injury and will be further assessed as the week continues.