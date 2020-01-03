Rhys Webb is eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations

Scrumhalf Rhys Webb will be eligible to play for Wales in the Six Nations after he agreed to join Pro14 team Ospreys from French side Toulon and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) allowed a six-month dispensation from its usual selection policy.

The 31-year-old, who has 31 caps, left Ospreys for Toulon in 2018, making him unavailable for Wales because of the WRU rule that players based outside the country with fewer than 60 caps are ineligible for selection.

Webb has secured an early release from Toulon and agreed a two-year contract to return to Ospreys at the end of the season, making him eligible for Wales in July, but the WRU considered his application to bring the eligibility date forward.

“The dispensation granted by the Professional Rugby Board enables Webb to compete for a place in coach Wayne Pivac’s first campaign in charge of Wales, starting at Principality Stadium against Italy on February 1st,” the WRU said in a statement on Friday.

Webb, who missed last year’s World Cup in Japan, last played for Wales against South Africa in December 2017.