Ulster v Munster: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Johann van Graan has made 10 changes while Ulster welcome back some key men

Munster’s Joey Carbery will start their Pro14 clash with Ulster on Friday night. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster’s Joey Carbery will start their Pro14 clash with Ulster on Friday night. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Pro14: Ulster v Munster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Friday. Venue: Ravenhill. On TV: Eir Sport.

Joey Carbery will make his first start of the season for Munster when they take on Ulster in Belfast on Friday in what is a much-changed side from that which lost to Leinster last weekend.

Carbery came off the bench in that defeat and has now been restored to the starting lineup along with 10 other changes which include Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony coming in.

Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue keep their places.

O’Mahony returns to captain the side with Carbery making his first start of the season at outhalf.

Daly moves to full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls coming into the side on either flank.

Scannell and Arnold continue their centre partnership with Murray in the half-backs with Carbery.

There is an all-changed front row of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Academy man Keynan Knox.

Wycherley and Darren O’Shea start in the engine room with a back-row of O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Arno Botha, who returns from suspension.

Meanwhile, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have returned to the Ulster lineup as part of three changes to the team that beat Connacht.

Stockdale is the only change to the starting backline, coming in to start on the left wing alongside Will Addison at full-back and Robert Baloucoune on the right wing. The familiar duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall make up the midfield pairing. Billy Burns and John Cooney also maintain their starting half-back partnership.

The front row is unchanged from last week; Jack McGrath starts at loosehead, Rob Herring at hooker and Marty Moore starts in the tighthead position. Iain Henderson resumes the captaincy and starts in the second row with Alan O’Connor. Matthew Rea once again starts at blindside, as does last week’s man of the match Sean Reidy at openside, and Nick Timoney comes in to take the starting number eight position.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (C); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Dan Goggin, Chris Cloete.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.