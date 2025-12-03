Ireland drawn in Rugby World Cup group with Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal

Ireland and Scotland will meet in the pool stages for the third World Cup in a row after the draw for the 2027 tournament in Australia pitted the two countries together in Pool D. Uruguay and Portugal will complete the group.

The draw for the 2027 World Cup, which has been expanded from 20 to 24 teams for the first time ever, took place in Sydney this morning. In a change of format the 24 teams have been divided into six pools of four, with each team playing three games. The top two in each pool, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the knockout stages, beginning with a Round of 16.

The venues, dates and kick-off times will be revealed on February 3rd, 2026 with registration for pre-sale tickets starting from February 18th.

The next World Cup will start on October 1st, 2027, most likely with a first ever pool meeting between Australia, the hosts, and their antipodean neighbours New Zealand, in Perth, after they were drawn together in Pool A.

All 24 finalists had qualified for the tournament for the first time in advance of the draw, which was based on current world rankings. Ireland were one of the first band of six countries, along with South Africa, New Zealand, England, France and Argentina.

South Africa, seeking to become the first country to win the William Webb Ellis trophy for the third time in succession after their triumphs in 2019 in Japan and 2023 in France, will be strongly favoured to win Pool B, which also contains Italy, Georgia and Romania.

The All Blacks and the Wallabies are in Pool A with Chile and Hong Kong. Argentina have been drawn against Fiji, Spain and Canada in Pool C, France are in Pool E along with Japan, USA and Samoa while England have been drawn with Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe in Pool F.

The runners-up in Pool D would face the winners of Pool E in the round of 16, which in all probability will be France.