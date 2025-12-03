Disruption near Dublin Airport and in city centre as taxi drivers stage Uber protest

Traffic delays affected commuters in Dublin at rush hour and delayed airline passengers travelling to Dublin Airport as taxi drivers mounted another go-slow protest against changes to conditions at Uber.

The protest against the introduction of fixed fare options for customers on the Uber taxi app started at 4.30pm on Wednesday during rush hour.

A similar protest last week caused significant disruption across the city, with protesters demanding an “immediate end” to the fixed fares, which they said were “destroying the ability of Irish taxi drivers to earn a living”.

On Wednesday evening, Dublin City Council warned motorists to expect “heavy delays” in affected areas, which include routes surrounding Dublin Airport such as the Estuary Road.

Shortly before 5.30pm, Dublin Airport said traffic due to the protest was resulting in delays for passengers trying to reach the complex north of the city.

“Passengers are advised to give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport and to consider alternate routes, including accessing the airport via Junction 4 (Ballymun) of the M50,” it said on X.

It said airport police were working with gardaí and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to “minimise disruption”.

TII warned drivers to allow extra time for “any commute” in areas surrounding Dublin Airport “or where possible to avoid these routes”.

Driver Haji with pet parrot ZuZu at the protest against Uber outside Government Buildings. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins

Congestion was also expected on the Conyngham Road to Merrion Street through the northside city centre quay and from University College Dublin to Merrion Square via the N11.

Derek O’Keeffe, spokesman for Taxi Drivers of Ireland, warned that weekly protests would “continue until this matter is resolved”.

“We will not go away. We will not be ignored. And we will not accept a future where Irish taxi drivers are sacrificed for corporate profit,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

Under the system introduced at the start of this month, a customer seeking to book a taxi journey on the Uber’s website or app is shown a projected range of metered prices for the trip, along with a fixed option which they can choose to take at the time of booking.

An Uber spokesman told The Irish Times last week that potential passengers were “much more likely to book a trip if they know what the fare is going to be” and suggested this created “more earning opportunities for drivers”.

The drivers, however, said when there were delays to a journey due to heavy traffic or roadworks then the amount they would receive from Uber for a fixed fare could be a third of what they would have received under a metered fare.