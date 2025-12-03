Live Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland to learn pool opponents for 2027 tournament in Australia

2027 Rugby World Cup draw to take place at 9am Irish time

Pot 1: South Africa, New Zealand, France, Ireland, England, Argentina.

Pot 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan.

Pot 3: Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile and Tonga.

Pot 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong-China, Zimbabwe, Canada.

The brochure for the tournament reads: “For six weeks from October 1st to November 13th, 2027, Australia will welcome the world to a nationwide festival of rugby, celebrating its rich culture and heritage, and kicking off a new era of rugby that will have a positive impact for Australia, Oceania and the game global.

“While this format does mean an increase in the number of matches from 48 to 52, it doesn’t mean more games for the players – a team lifting the Webb Ellis Cup would still play seven matches, just as South Africa did at France 2023.

“World Rugby have adopted this reimagined format to ensure maximum jeopardy, drama and excitement for teams and spectators, while importantly not compromising on player welfare with five-day minimum rest periods for teams between games still in place despite the reduction in the tournament duration from seven to six weeks.

The match venues for the 2027 World Cup are: Townsville, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth and Sydney.

Hello and welcome to The Irish Times blog for the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw that takes place in the host nation Australia. It will be screened live on Rugby Pass or World Rugby’s YouTube channel from 9am Irish time but the best place to follow it is right where you’re reading now. John O’Sullivan here and I will do my best to keep you entertained and informed with probably a greater emphasis on the second part of that promise.

Right some housekeeping. The 24-teams that have qualified will divided into four pools, A, B, C and D comprising of six teams. Ireland are grouped in Pot 1 as one of the top six countries in the global rankings, alongside, double world champions South Africa, New Zealand, France, England and Argentina. It is preordained that Australia, as hosts, will be drawn in Pool A.

The tournament has been expanded from 20 to 24 teams and will undergo a new format. There will be a round of 16 for the first time consisting of the six pool winners and runners-up and the four best third placed sides.

There, the winners of Pool A, B, C and D will face one of the third-place pool finishers. The winners of Pool E and F will play the runners-up of Pool B and D respectively, while the runners-up from Pool A and C will be drawn against their counterparts from Pool E and F respectively.