Young man dies in suspected hunting accident in Carlow

A young man has been killed in a suspected hunting accident in Co Carlow.

The male who was aged in his early 20s, was hunting with a small group near Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, late on Tuesday evening when the incident occurred.

It is understood the man was hunting foxes with two other people in a rural area in dark conditions when the incident occurred. He died at the scene.

Gardaí were alerted and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

A spokesman confirmed they responded to a “firearms incident” and that a young man died.

A firearm was seized. Sources say a preliminary assessment indicated the incident was a tragic accident rather than a criminal investigation.

However, gardaí stressed the investigation is at an early stage.

