Ireland

Young man dies in suspected hunting accident in Carlow

Gardaí stress the investigation is at an early stage

Gardaí were alerted and the scene has been preserved for technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson
Conor Gallagher
Wed Dec 03 2025 - 11:001 MIN READ

A young man has been killed in a suspected hunting accident in Co Carlow.

The male who was aged in his early 20s, was hunting with a small group near Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow, late on Tuesday evening when the incident occurred.

It is understood the man was hunting foxes with two other people in a rural area in dark conditions when the incident occurred. He died at the scene.

Gardaí were alerted and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

A spokesman confirmed they responded to a “firearms incident” and that a young man died.

A firearm was seized. Sources say a preliminary assessment indicated the incident was a tragic accident rather than a criminal investigation.

However, gardaí stressed the investigation is at an early stage.

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times