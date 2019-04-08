Noves to receive €1 million for wrongful dismissal

Former France coach Guy Noves is entitled to €1 million in compensation for wrongful dismissal by the national rugby federation.

The FFR alleged Noves was guilty of serious misconduct, but a Toulouse labour tribunal decided otherwise. Noves was asking for €2.88 million.

Both parties have the right to appeal.

Noves was sacked by the FFR in December 2017 after winning only seven of his 21 matches in charge, while his contract was due to run until the end of this year’s World Cup in Japan.

He was replaced by Jacques Brunel, who has failed to turn the situation around.