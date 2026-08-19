Israel opens internal criminal investigation into killings of Hind Rajab (6) and Gaza rescue workers

Hind Rajab: Israeli military will hold an internal investigation into her killing. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s military will open internal criminal ‌investigations over its troops’ killings in Gaza of Palestinian girl ​Hind Rajab (6) in January 2024 and 15 emergency and aid workers in March 2025, it said ​on Wednesday, although rights groups said such inquiries rarely lead to convictions.

The military said the investigation decisions followed probes by its Fact-Finding and Assessment Mechanism. It released decisions regarding five incidents involving the deaths ​of Palestinians. They included an examination of the killings of seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity ⁠in April 2024. On that incident, the military said there was “no reasonable suspicion of ‌criminal ‌misconduct ​that would justify the opening of a criminal investigation.”

“For more than a thousand days, the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] has been conducting ⁠intensive combat across numerous fronts, ​carrying out a wide range of military ​missions in an exceptionally complex operational reality,” the Israeli military said.

“As part of the IDF’s ‌obligations under international law and Israeli domestic ​law, the IDF examines exceptional incidents that occurred during combat,” the military said.

Israeli ⁠rights groups say that criminal ⁠misconduct investigations into Israeli ​troops over the killing of Palestinians rarely lead to convictions.

“Nearly zero indictments are served relative to the number of complaints of soldiers and commanders who commit offences. In rare cases when commanders or soldiers are convicted, they receive ridiculously lenient sentences compared with the severity of the offence,” a spokesperson for the Israeli rights organisation Yesh Din said.

During Israel’s offensive in response to ‌an October 7th, 2023, Hamas ⁠attack, Hind Rajab was trapped in a car for hours, begging Palestinian medics over a mobile phone to send help, while her aunt, ‌uncle and three cousins already lay dead.

When an ambulance finally arrived, contact with the girl ​and the rescuers themselves was lost. Twelve days later, the ​bodies of the girl, her relatives and two ambulance workers were recovered from the area. – Reuters