Relegation dogfight goes down to final day in All-Ireland League

Four of the five teams that face drop from Division 1A will meet in final round

Patrick Thornton of Terenure College holds on to Clontarf’s Jack Power during the All-Ireland League Division 1A game at Castle Avenue. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Patrick Thornton of Terenure College holds on to Clontarf’s Jack Power during the All-Ireland League Division 1A game at Castle Avenue. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

A nifty bit of soothsaying by the IRFU fixture planners has conjured up some mouth-watering showdowns in next Saturday’s final round of the All-Ireland League, with four of five relegation-threatened teams in Division 1A set to play each other and Lansdowne and Clontarf going head-to-head for a home semi-final.

Defending champions Lansdowne now hold a three-point lead in second place, having run in seven tries in a 54-26 bonus-point victory over Garryowen. Their 20-year-old winger Peter Sullivan continues to impress at the top of the division’s try-scoring charts, bagging a brace on Saturday to take his season’s haul to 14.

A dramatic injury-time penalty from James Thornton guided Terenure College to a vital 16-15 win at Clontarf. Thornton kicked 11 points in all, moving Terenure level with third-from-bottom UCC. The Cork students visit UCD, who are three points better off, in round 18, at the same time as Terenure host Young Munster, who are level with UCD on 34 points.

Ballynahinch were the big winners in Division 1B as they moved three points clear at the summit, ahead of a home clash with St Mary’s. Scrumhalf Rhys O’Donnell’s seventh try of the campaign helped the Co Down side prevail 27-19 at City of Armagh. Old Wesley were knocked off top spot following a 30-24 defeat at neighbours Old Belvedere, who had a 13th try of the season from winger Jack Keating.

Naas are still in title contention thanks to a 47-24 bonus-point success at relegated Ballymena, with outhalf Peter Hastie finishing with 16 points. Banbridge preserved their Division 1B status courtesy of a 24-20 win at Buccaneers, who are resigned to the dreaded relegation playoff spot. Mary’s were outscored by six tries to five by Malone but still triumphed 38-26 thanks to Conor Dean’s 13-point kicking haul.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s Well went down 54-19 to Belfast Harlequins and were relegated from Division 2B, while Ballina’s 47-27 home win over Tullamore earned them the Division 2C title just a year on coming up from junior rugby. Two tries each from David Murphy and Ivan Jacob saw Enniscorthy thrash Clonmel 46-5 in the round-robin qualifiers and close in on promotion.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.