Ireland U20 skipper David Hawkshaw a doubt for France game

Centre suffered a knee injury in training for Friday’s game in Cork

Updated: about an hour ago

Ireland Under-20 captain David Hawkshaw taking part in an open training session against the Ireland senior side at Queen’s University in Belfast. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland captain David Hawkshaw could miss Friday night’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship match against France at Musgrave Park (7.15) after picking up a knee injury in training.

The Clontarf centre was sporting a knee brace but is awaiting a further medical evaluation ahead of the team announcement on Wednesday.

Seán French, who scored two tries for Cork Constitution at the weekend, Garryowen’s Ben Healy and Rob Russell of Dublin University would come into consideration, while Jake Flannery could switch to centre from fullback. But Ireland coach Noel McNamara will be hoping that his talented captain will be able to continue his midfield partnership with Liam Turner.

Replacement prop Michael Milne is definitely out having picked up an injury while playing for UCD in a All-Ireland League Division 1A match against Clontarf last Saturday.

Ryan Lomas, who was injured in the warm-up against England and withdrew from the replacements, is fit again and is likely to deputise for Milne.

