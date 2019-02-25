Scott Fardy agrees new deal with Leinster

Scott Fardy has signed a one year extension to his contract with Leinster. The Australian secondrow, who has made an important impact at Leinster since his arrival in 2017, said he would remain at the RDS until the end of next season.

The former Wallabies flanker joined the province from the Brumbies on a two-year deal at the start of last season, with his current deal set to expire this summer. Reports last week also linked the 39-time capped Australian international with a move to Premiership outfit Wasps.

But Fardy confirmed on Monday that he turned down an offer from Japan and will be remaining in Ireland until the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We’re enjoying it here,” said the 34-year-old. “My wife has settled in well and I’ll be here for another year. I’m very happy. I made that decision a while ago and I’m happy to be here for another year and continue to go after trophies.

“It was an easy decision for me. I had an offer to go back to Japan to where I was originally years ago, it was something I considered for a moment but my family have just settled here and I didn’t want to pick them up and move.”

There was more good news from Leinster with Rhys Ruddock likely to be able to play at the weekend. The Irish backrow will continue to increase his training load as he recovers from a hamstring injury. According to Leinster he “is due to return to rugby this week.”

Mick Kearney, who took a knock to his shoulder during Leinster’s Pro14 League win against Southern Kings last Friday in the RDS will be assessed during the week.

A number of other players are unavailable for selection including Joe Tomane (hamstring), Luke McGrath (knee), Dan Leavy (calf), Will Connors (ACL), Nick McCarthy (foot) and Irish lock Devin Toner (ankle).”