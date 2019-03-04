Bill Beaumont to convene Dublin meeting on World Rugby League

Proposals have drawn widespread criticism from players on grounds of player welfare

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont will convene a meeting of stakeholders in Dublin to discuss proposals for a new World Rugby League. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont will convene a meeting of stakeholders in Dublin to discuss proposals for a new World Rugby League. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont will convene a meeting in Dublin later this month in a bid to discuss proposals for a World Rugby League that has drawn widespread criticism right across the rugby community.

Several high-profile players, including Ireland’s World Player of the Year and president of the International Rugby Players Council (IRPC) Johnny Sexton, England captain Owen Farrell and his New Zealand counterpart Kieran Read have all spoken out against the proposals on the grounds of player welfare.

A report in the New Zealand Herald newspaper detailed a 12-country annual tournament that would be comprised of teams from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship participants as well as Japan and the USA. The agreement, that would be in place for 12 years would, at face value, exclude countries like Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Georgia, with no promotion or relegation to boot.

Beaumont issued a statement which read: “In light of continued speculation and commentary, I am convening a meeting of chairmen and CEOs from tier one unions, Fiji and Japan and player representatives in Dublin later this month to consider the way forward for an annual international competition.

“Contrary to reports, no decisions have been made. This is an ongoing and complex process with multiple stakeholders, some with differing views. Only by working together in the interests of the global game can we achieve something truly impactful in this important area for rugby’s future global growth. I look forward to a constructive debate with my colleagues and productive outcomes.”

World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper had earlier, in an interview with AFP, moved to clarify a number of issues stating that there would be two divisions with promotion and relegation, that players wouldn’t play five games in a row in November, that there would be a reduced fixture schedule in Lions years and that a World League could act as a qualification vehicle for future Rugby World Cups.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.