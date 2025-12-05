Man who identified himself on CCTV of Dublin riots jailed for 2½ years

Judge Martin Nolan said Don Sheridan did not fit the profile of a rioter. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man who assaulted three gardaí and threw a gas canister at a Public Order Unit vehicle after being “swept up in the frenzy” of the 2023 Dublin riots has been jailed for two and a half years.

Don Sheridan (50) contacted gardaí to identify himself after his photo was included in the release of 99 images of individuals nominated as people of interest in relation to the Dublin riots investigation.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Sheridan was not an activist and was drinking in a pub when he heard of the events in the city and became involved. His lawyer said his involvement was not political or ideological.

He told gardaí he had made “a thick” out of himself and should not have been there, after identifying himself on CCTV footage. He gave his reason for involvement as protesting “foreigners” who were carrying blades and “what happened to that young kid”.

The court heard that during the disturbances, three buses and a Luas were destroyed by fire, Garda vehicles were damaged, and 58 premises were damaged or had items of property stolen from them.

Thirteen gardaí and five members of the public were injured during the rioting, with damage totalling €10 million caused to the city. Gardaí reviewed 17,000 hours of CCTV during their investigation.

Sheridan of Whitestown Park, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty to rioting, assaulting three gardai and criminal damage in Dublin city centre, on November 23rd, 2023. He has two minor previous convictions.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan said Sheridan had been active in the trouble for more than an hour and during that time assaulted three gardaí.

He said Sheridan had grabbed a female garda, a second garda had to “run for his life” after a mob picked on him, and Sheridan later threw a bottle at a third garda.

The judge said Sheridan had “lost the total run of himself” and become involved in rioting and assaults. He said his behaviour was “lamentable” and it was hard to know what motivated it.

He said Sheridan had brought himself to the attention of gardaí, co-operated and made admissions.

He noted Sheridan had a number of health issues, including a rare eye disorder and seizures, but on the evening he “for whatever reason had a burst of energy and applied himself to attacking gardaí and rioting.”

The judge noted Sheridan had a lonely life and a drinking problem. He had been homeless for a time, but that had been sorted out by a voluntary agency. He took into account that he has a good work history.

Judge Nolan set a headline sentence of 6 years, but noted Sheridan was not in a good medical situation. He said it seemed to him that he must endure a prison sentence. He imposed a 2½-year sentence.

“He does not look like a rioter or have the age profile of a rioter, and I don’t know why he behaved as he did, but he did”, said Judge Nolan.